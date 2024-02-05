Graphic Packaging (GPK) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Graphic Packaging (GPK) standing at $25.25, reflecting a -0.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

The the stock of packaging company has fallen by 1.44% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Graphic Packaging in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 16.95% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.42 billion, reflecting a 1.61% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Graphic Packaging. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.57% increase. Right now, Graphic Packaging possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Graphic Packaging is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.65, so one might conclude that Graphic Packaging is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GPK has a PEG ratio of 0.36 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.