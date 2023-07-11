Graphic Packaging (GPK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Graphic Packaging (GPK) closed the most recent trading day at $24.28, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the packaging company had lost 11.31% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Graphic Packaging as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.49 billion, up 5.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3 per share and revenue of $9.95 billion, which would represent changes of +28.76% and +5.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Graphic Packaging should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.94% lower. Graphic Packaging is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Graphic Packaging's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.44, so we one might conclude that Graphic Packaging is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, GPK's PEG ratio is currently 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GPK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

