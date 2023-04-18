Graphic Packaging (GPK) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Graphic Packaging (GPK) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. GPK surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of GPK have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.5%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that GPK could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider GPK's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch GPK for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

