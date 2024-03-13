Graphic Packaging (GPK) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Graphic Packaging (GPK) closed the most recent trading day at $28.37, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.54%.

The the stock of packaging company has risen by 14.29% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Graphic Packaging in its upcoming release. On that day, Graphic Packaging is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.18%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.39 billion, indicating a 1.82% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

GPK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $9.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.87% and +2.4%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Graphic Packaging. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.63% decrease. Graphic Packaging is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Graphic Packaging is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.75 of its industry.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

