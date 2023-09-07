Graphic Packaging (GPK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Graphic Packaging (GPK) closed at $21.89, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the packaging company had lost 5.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 0.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Graphic Packaging as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 8.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 1.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $9.8 billion, which would represent changes of +21.89% and +3.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Graphic Packaging should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Graphic Packaging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Graphic Packaging is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.96.

We can also see that GPK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.