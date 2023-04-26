Graphic Packaging (GPK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Graphic Packaging (GPK) closed at $23.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the packaging company had lost 3.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Graphic Packaging as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. On that day, Graphic Packaging is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.39 billion, up 6.33% from the year-ago period.

GPK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $9.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.03% and +5.04%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Graphic Packaging. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% higher. Graphic Packaging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Graphic Packaging is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.12.

Investors should also note that GPK has a PEG ratio of 0.35 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GPK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

