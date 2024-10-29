Graphic Packaging cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $2.49-$2.61 from $2.65-$2.85

Consensus $2.63. Cuts FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $1.68B-$1.72B from $1.73B-$1.83B. The company said, “The Company is currently targeting 2025 financial results in line with the Vision 2030 base financial model: Low single-digit Sales growth; Mid single-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth; High single-digit Adjusted EPS growth.”
