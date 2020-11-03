US Markets

GRAPHIC-Over and out: EM central bank 20-month easing cycle grinds to a halt

Karin Strohecker Reuters
Ritvik Carvalho Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

By Karin Strohecker and Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Central bank interest rate cuts across emerging markets ground to a halt in October, bringing to an end an easing cycle that had exceeded the one sparked by the 2008 financial crisis and the 2010 euro crisis.

Central banks across a group of 37 developing economies stood pat in October after delivering a net four cuts in September which markets their 20th straight month of interest rate cuts, Reuters calculations showed.

At the peak of the cycle in March, 27 of the 37 central banks cut interest rates, trying to shore up their economies as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic rippled through markets around the world.

    Most Popular