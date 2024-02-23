GRAPHIC-Nvidia vaults to world's fourth-biggest company by market cap on AI optimism

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O has become the world's fourth largest company by market capitalisation, after a 16.4% surge on Thursday when a quarterly earnings report surpassed analysts' expectations.

The company's market cap has swelled by $740.2 billion this year, the largest increase worldwide.

It makes Nvidia the third-largest company in the United States, outranking tech-giants Amazon.com AMZN.O Inc and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and behind only Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O.

Globally, it is the fourth-largest, positioned behind Saudi Aramco 2223.SE.

As of Thursday, the company's market cap stood at $1.96 trillion, compared with $1.52 trillion at the end of January.

Nvidia shares' 58.5% jump in 2024 has been pivotal in the S&P 500's performance, contributing to more than a quarter of the index's rise this year. Analysts are monitoring whether the chipmaker will drive further gains.

The S&P 500 index .SPX achieved a record high on Thursday, reflecting a 6.65% increase this year, following a 24% surge in 2023, primarily driven by a robust rally in the technology sector.

"Leading cloud computing companies plan to boost their capital expenditures to satisfy demand for artificial intelligence training and inference, and it appears that virtually all this spending will fall into Nvidia’s pockets," said Brian Colello, a strategist at Morningstar.

"We anticipate revenue will rise by a couple of billion each quarter throughout fiscal 2025 for Nvidia as more chip supply comes online."

Nvidia's meteoric rise: Now the world's fourth largest company by market cap Nvidia's meteoric rise: Now the world's fourth largest company by market cap https://tmsnrt.rs/3OAhlz8

2024 Market cap shifts: A snapshot of the world's top companies 2024 Market cap shifts: A snapshot of the world's top companies https://tmsnrt.rs/47cjbgK

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((patturaja.muruga@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.