GRAPHIC-Nvidia runaway winner in market cap addition in May

June 1 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp's NVDA.OQ market capitalisation jumped the most in May among the top 20 global companies by market value, adding $248 billion, with a majority of the gains coming in the last four sessions, according to Refinitiv data.

The chipmaker briefly joined the $1 trillion valuation club, as investors bet on its potential to become a major beneficiary of a boom in artificial intelligence following a revenue forecast that was more than 50% above the Wall Street estimate

The company's shares are up 159% so far this year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TW, a key manufacturer of Nvidia's chips, also saw a big jump in its market cap last month.

Saudi Arabian Oil 2222.SE and Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N were the biggest losers in terms of market cap, hit by a decline in oil prices last month.

Apple AAPL.OQ and Microsoft MSFT.OQ led the list with the highest market capitalisation in the world.

Top 20 companies in the world by market cap https://tmsnrt.rs/45JVJXt

Change in market cap in May https://tmsnrt.rs/3qgKBRH

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

