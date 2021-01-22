US Markets

GRAPHIC-Nudging lower: Emerging market central banks extend easing cycle in December

Contributors
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Ritvik Carvalho Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAHEL PATRASSO

Emerging market central banks revisited interest rate cuts in December, extending an easing cycle that started in 2019 and had exceeded the cuts during the 2008 financial crisis and the 2010 euro crisis.

By Karin Strohecker and Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market central banks revisited interest rate cuts in December, extending an easing cycle that started in 2019 and had exceeded the cuts during the 2008 financial crisis and the 2010 euro crisis.

Central banks across a group of 37 developing economies delivered one net interest rate cut in December after two net interest rate cuts in November and no change in October. A net four cuts in September had marked the 20th straight month of interest rate cuts, Reuters calculations showed.

At the peak of the last easing cycle in March, 27 of the 37 central banks cut interest rates, trying to protect their economies as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic rippled through markets around the world.

For an interactive version of the graphic, click here.

EM central banks pause rate cutting cyclehttps://tmsnrt.rs/329LkoX

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; graphic and data reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular