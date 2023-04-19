GRAPHIC-Netflix shares slip; five charts that break down its earnings

By Nivedita Balu and Tiyashi Datta

April 19 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc's NFLX.O shares fell nearly 3% on Wednesday after the streaming pioneer forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates, hit by a delay in the wider roll-out of its solution to password sharing.

The company will now launch paid sharing widely, including in the U.S., between April and June. It reported a rise in subscriber growth in the first quarter in Canada - one of the markets where it has cracked down on password sharing.

The move is expected to result in some knee-jerk churn and near-term earnings risks but should ultimately pay off, analysts said.

"The next few months will likely be noisy as paid sharing headline risk grows louder, but we'd be buyers of related pullbacks," J.P.Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth said.

Here are five charts that explain Netflix's first quarter:

AVERAGE REVENUE PER MEMBERSHIP

Cowen analyst Mark Mahaney said the average revenue generated per member on the $6.99 offering with ads was higher than that on the $15.49 subscription, suggesting Netflix had ramped up revenue generation through ads faster than expected.

The challenge ahead is getting the sign-ups for Netflix's ad offering, Mahaney noted.

ADVERTISEMENT REVENUE

SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE BY REGION

UBS analyst John Hodulik said the Canada numbers gave "increased conviction" that wider password sharing restrictions could provide an over 5% bump to revenue and become "meaningfully accretive" as soon as the third quarter.

SLIDING MARKET SHARE

Netflix's market share is shrinking as competition heats up. The company had 49.1% of total U.S. OTT subscription revenues in 2018, but will have just 26.3% by the end of 2023, Insider Intelligence predicted.

END OF THE DVD RENTING ERA

Netflix said it is winding down its DVD-by-mail business, ending the service it started around 25 years ago.

