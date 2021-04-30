GRAPHIC-Need for scrap spurs copper's flight towards record high

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - The need for large amounts of scrap to meet shortages in the copper market will buttress prices near $10,000 a tonne, while decarbonisation plans around the world are likely to mean even higher price levels in the future.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange touched $10,008 a tonne on Thursday, the highest since February 2011 when prices hit a record $10,190.

Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries are up 27% so far this year.

"Current levels are sustainable for at least the next six months, in order to incentivise a sufficient scrap supply response to balance the market, said Citi analyst Max Layton.

"Prices can trade up to $12,000 a tonne in our bull case by the third quarter of this year if the scrap supply response is either not fast enough or insufficient."

Scrap typically accounts for about a third of the roughly 30 million tonnes of annual global copper supplies. As copper prices, rise the flow of scrap accelerates as the market attempts to cover the gap between demand and supply.

That gap will also partly be covered by inventories in London Metal Exchange registered warehouses, which at 143,725 tonnes have fallen 16% over the past couple of weeks.

Another tailwind for prices is likely to come from copper inventories monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which have yet to show significant falls.

Demand and supply for copper are expected to rise 6% and 4% respectively this year.

"Copper is integral to the global economy and becoming more so with green technology, electrification and decarbonisation," said James Tatum, Co-founder at Valent Asset Management.

"Inventories acquired at lower prices are being drawn, as demand rises prices will follow. The copper market is waiting to see improvements on the spot market in China."

Copper prices started to ramp up last July as demand from top consumer China accelerated, but worries about rising coronavirus infections and the potential damage to manufacturing activity saw prices retreat in March.

"Market psychology has come round to the idea that the latest surge in coronavirus cases won't do the same damage as previous spikes," Tatum said.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Pravin Char)

