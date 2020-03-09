GRAPHIC-Markets snapshot: Oil wreck, bear stocks, rouble trouble

A massive oil price collapse overnight and the fast-spreading coronavirus has led to wild price swings across global financial markets on Monday, with some moves as great as 25%.

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - A massive oil price collapse overnight and the fast-spreading coronavirus has led to wild price swings across global financial markets on Monday, with some moves as great as 25%.

Those moves came as Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already panicked by the coronavirus fleeing for safety.

When was the last time oil giants such as BP BP.L and Shell RDSa.L shed one-fourth of their value? Never.

The list below highlights some of the biggest price moves and their significance:

** Brent crude LCOc1 fell as much as 31.4%, the biggest daily drop since the first Gulf War

** The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR fell further to a record low of 0.4624%, having halved in just three sessions

** The slump in yield signalsanother round of big rate cuts by global central banks

** The 10-year Bund yield fell to a record low of -0.863% DE10YT=RR

** U.S. stock futures plunged 5% to hit their daily down limit and halt trading

** London's FTSE 100 .FTSE shed 8.4% a few minutes after the open in its worst single-day drop since the financial crisis

** London-listed Shell plunged 23% and BP 29% in their worst-ever intraday rout

** The Russian rouble is down over 8%, on track for its worst drop since December 2014, also when oil prices plunged

** The dollar extended its slide in Asia to as low as 102.60 yen JPY=, depths not seen since late 2016

** Emerging-market stocks .MSCIEF dropped over 4% and the world's biggest listed entity, Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, traded below its IPO price for the first time

BP, Shell suffer worst intraday routhttps://tmsnrt.rs/38AlniL

10-year German bund yield hits record lowhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2TyeR7Y

Dollar/yen falls to lowest since late 2016https://tmsnrt.rs/3aBQ8Ft

British stocks suffer worst one day fall since financial crisishttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aJoA0Z

10-year UST yield hits record lowhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2v2xl6W

Rouble on track for biggest daily drop since December 2014https://tmsnrt.rs/2TA5mVP

EM stocks drop 4%https://tmsnrt.rs/39Cwwkv

Brent crude suffers biggest daily drop since first Gulf Warhttps://tmsnrt.rs/38CBUm8

