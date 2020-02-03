GRAPHIC-Lower and lower: Emerging central banks cut rates for 12th month

By Karin Strohecker and Ritvik Carvalho LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The easing cycle at emerging market central banks continued unabated in January with policymakers continuing to join major central banks in efforts to shore up their economies. Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net seven cuts in January after a net six reductions in December. January marked the 12th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013. For an interactive version of the above graphic, click here https://tmsnrt.rs/2VtMl5w. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Graphic by Ritvik Carvalho,) ((mailto:karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: rm://karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EMERGING RATES/ (GRAPHIC)

