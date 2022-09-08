GRAPHIC-Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign outflow in 2-1/2 months

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investors withdrew huge money out of Japanese stocks in the week to Sept. 2 on fears that major global central banks would remain aggressive in their interest rate increases, which would weigh on Japanese tech and auto exporters' earnings.

Foreigners jettisoned Japanese stocks worth a net 1.19 trillion yen ($8.28 billion) last week, posting their biggest weekly net selling since mid-June, data from exchanges showed.

They disposed of derivatives worth a net 758.13 billion yen and exited 427.31 billion yen in cash equities.

Investors were already concerned about the Federal Reserve's strong focus on taming inflation, while awaiting a key report on U.S. employment on Friday, for further clues about the pace of forthcoming rate hikes.

Also adding to the cautious tone last week, economic data showed that euro zone witnessed a record high inflation in August.

Meanwhile, the yen JPY= fell about 2% last week, making Japanese assets cheaper for foreigners, but provided only a smidgen of comfort.

The Nikkei share average .N225 dropped 3.46% last week and marked its biggest weekly loss since mid-June, while the Topix index .TOPX shed 2.5% in a third straight week of decline.

Meanwhile, non-native investors purchased Japanese bonds of 326.7 billion yen, a weekly disposal worth 3.43 billion yen.

On the other hand, Japanese investors bought net 230.5 billion yen of foreign equities and 242.4 billion yen of foreign bonds after two consecutive weeks of net selling.

($1 = 143.6700 yen)

