GRAPHIC-Japan stocks in demand as overseas investors bet on global recovery

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japanese equities are experiencing an increase in demand from overseas investors who are betting that the country's highly pro-cyclical stocks will boom as the global economic recovery accelerates next year.

Excess liquidity unleashed by monetary easing in response to the coronavirus outbreak is flowing into global equity markets, and Japan's pace of money supply growth suggests its stocks can build on their surge to a 29-1/2-year high hit last week, analysts say.

Foreign investors who were chasing that rally net bought 3.1 trillion yen ($29.80 billion) of Japanese stocks over the four weeks to Nov. 27, exchanges data show.

They net sold a net 52 billion yen during the week ended Dec. 4 to lock in profits on a small portion of that trade, but improving earnings, low valuations, and attractive returns will lure foreign investment for much of 2021, analysts say.

Japan's concentration of capital goods and electronics producers means its share markets tend to outperform in the second half of an economic recovery, when global manufacturers start increasing inventories and raising capital expenditure, according to BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

China's share of Japan's total exports has more than tripled to 22% from 7% two decades ago, which makes Japan an easy way to bet on a recovery in global manufacturing, analysts say.

Analysts have been raising their earnings forecasts for Japanese companies, according to Refinitiv IBES, while data show the pace of decline in capex is slowing as companies plan for business after coronavirus vaccines become widely available.

Japan's Topix .TOPX trades around 19 times earnings forecasts 12 months ahead, which is cheaper than the 12-month forward P/E ratio of 24 for the S&P 500 .SPX and 32 for the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC.

Returns on Japanese equities are also attractive when you measure the running yield, which captures both dividends and the boost from share buybacks, according to Jefferies.

The running yield for Topix shares stood at 2.6% at the end of the third quarter, data from Jefferies shows. It has fallen slightly due to a run up in share prices but is still well above nominal benchmark Japanese government bond yields, which are stuck at zero.

The yield of 12-month forward free cash flow relative to Tokyo share prices was 3.14% last month, which is also attractive, according to Jefferies, because it shows Japanese companies' healthy ability to generate cash.

