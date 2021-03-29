GRAPHIC-Italy Inc's cash stash harbours post-pandemic hope

By comparison, between March 2019 and January 2020, net lending was a negative 10 billion euros as the value of expiring loans outweighed new debt. Deposits increased by around 20 billion.

As the pandemic stops home-bound consumers from spending and companies face too much uncertainty to invest, the increase in bank deposits is a global phenomenon.

Within Europe, the trend is particularly pronounced in Italy, where debt holiday schemes are still in place and could be extended and companies are still taking out state-backed loans.

Corporate deposits in Italy were up 32% in January versus the previous year, above France's 28% and an average 20% increase for the euro area as a whole, Italian banking association ABI said earlier this month.

"The level reached by corporate deposits in Italy bears significance," Paola Sabbione, Barclays' co-head European banks' equity research, said. "Some companies have very good cash positions. This may have positive implications for credit quality going forward."

The end of debt holidays is expected to unleash bankruptcies, but market projections on how much problem loans will rise vary, with a KPMG report this month flagging a 50 to 100 billion euro range.

The cash businesses keep in their bank accounts could play an important role in determining the extent of the credit problems they face once debt payments resume.

It also has a bearing on the level of corporate investments that Rome hopes will feed the recovery.

"When COVID struck, the cash position of companies was at a record high. During the pandemic they borrowed more, using state guarantees, for precautionary purposes," Stefano Del Punta, chief financial officer at Italy's No.1 bank Intesa Sanpaolo, said.

"Deposits went up while there is a significant backlog of investments. Once the recovery starts, that money could finally find its way into investments, hopefully already in the second half of 2021, when we should also see the first effects of the Recovery and Resilience facility."

($1 = 0.8493 euros)

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Valentina Za; Graphics by Stefano Bernabei; editing by Barbara Lewis)

