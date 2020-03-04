GRAPHIC-How low can you go? Emerging central banks cut rates for 13th month

By Karin Strohecker and Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - The pace of easing from emerging market central banks accelerated in February as policymakers across the world battle to shore up economies hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net eight cuts in January after a net seven reductions in January.

February marked the 13th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013.

For an interactive version of the above graphic, click here.

EM central banks remain in easing mode pnghttps://tmsnrt.rs/2TmEBEk

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Graphic by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Pravin Char)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.