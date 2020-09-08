GRAPHIC-Higher copper likely if link with China credit reclaimed

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Copper's sizzling rally triggered by historically low stocks and strong consumption in China has further to run if the link between Chinese demand and credit availability in the top consumer fully reasserts itself.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange touched a 26-month high of $6,830 a tonne last week, a gain of more than 50% since March when economic activity around the world ground to a halt because of coronavirus lockdowns.

A favourite measure of credit availability in China among analysts and traders is total social financing, which has mushroomed for much of 2020 by more than 10% a month.

"It's plausible. All it needs is for China's end-use copper consumption to rise and equal the historical relationship with the credit impulse, which has been weakened by the COVID shock," Citi analyst Max Layton said.

"It would only take a balanced market this year -- versus our base case of a 400,000 tonne surplus -- and 300,000 tonne deficit in 2021 to draw inventories down to around 3.6 weeks of consumption -- the low associated with $10,000 in 2011."

Citi's bull case forecast for copper is for $7,500 in the first quarter of 2021 and $8,000 for the second quarter.

Stocks of copper in London Metal Exchange warehouses at 76,550 tonnes are at their lowest since 2005 and down 70% since May when manufacturing activity in China started to ramp up and its imports of the red metal started to climb.

China accounts for about half global copper demand estimated at around 24 million tonnes this year.

"We believe strong Chinese copper demand should hold ground into the year-end. Infrastructure-led stimulus measures have driven the solid demand offtake," UBS analysts said in a note.

"But some downstream inventory build-up of copper products needs to be considered as well ... reflected in decelerating production growth for copper products. However, we also expect a recovery in copper demand outside of China to pick up."

UBS sees copper at $6,900 at the end of this year and at $7,100 at the end of the first quarter.

