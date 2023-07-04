GRAPHIC-High quality nickel glut to narrow nickel pig iron price gap

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - A surplus of high quality nickel due to new sources of supply means prices of the stainless steel ingredient will come under pressure over coming years, narrowing the price differential against lower grade nickel pig iron (NPI).

Prices of higher grade nickel known as Class 1 have been buttressed by shortages and inventory draws from London Metal Exchange (LME) approved warehouses, data shows, mostly for use in batteries that power electric vehicles.

Potential for sanctions on Russian material has also helped boost prices of Class 1 nickel cathode.

However, soaring output in top producer Indonesia - forecast by Macquarie to account for 57% of global supplies which are estimated at 3.4 million metric tons this year - has seen LME nickel CMNI3 prices fall 35% since January to around $20,000 a metric ton.

Excess NPI supplies and shortages of Class 1 are behind plans by Chinese firms in Indonesia to convert NPI furnaces to make matte, which can be turned into metal or nickel sulphate for batteries. This will mean surpluses of Class 1 nickel.

Macquarie analyst Jim Lennon estimates Class 1 nickel prices and NPI to average $22,200 and $14,700 a tonne respectively this year, a gap of $7,500 a tonne which he expects will narrow to around $4,200 next year.

"Chinese and Indonesian companies have announced plans to add up to 200,000 tonnes a year of nickel cathode refining capacity by end-2024," Lennon said.

Macquarie expects the overall nickel market to clock surpluses of 196,000 this year and 155,000 metric tons in 2024.

On the demand side, negatives in the short term come from a switch to nickel-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) electric vehicle batteries and stalling stainless steel production.

Also important will be the growing use of recycled nickel and stainless scrap in China to reduce imports and help meet targets to cut carbon emissions.

"The ratio of scrap nickel usage to primary metal in stainless steel production is currently only about 20–22% in China. We expect China to raise this to about 26% by end-2025," said BNP Paribas analyst David Wilson.

"Should China's scrap ratio start to rise towards Japanese and South Korea levels of 50–60% or even U.S. and European levels of 74–78% over the next few years, Class I nickel would demand faces significant headwinds.

Wilson expects nickel market surpluses of 277,000 tonnes and 305,000 tonnes this year and next.

Nickel market balance -BNP Paribas https://tmsnrt.rs/3pAA9EL

Class 1 nickel price gap against nickel pig iron -Macquarie https://tmsnrt.rs/3pBphGw

Global nickel supplies -Macquarie https://tmsnrt.rs/3CXbgpN

Nickel demand breakdown https://tmsnrt.rs/3NxitBQ

LME nickel stocks and prices https://tmsnrt.rs/448k8F5

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.