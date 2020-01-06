Banking

GRAPHIC-Heading south: Emerging central banks cut rates for 11th month in December

Emerging market policymakers continued their easing cycle in December, joining major central banks in efforts to shore up their economies.

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market policymakers continued their easing cycle in December, joining major central banks in efforts to shore up their economies.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net six cuts last month after a net eight cuts in November.

December marks the 11th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013.

For an interactive version of the above graphic, click here.

Shifting gearshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2VtMo1c

