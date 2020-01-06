GRAPHIC-Heading south: Emerging central banks cut rates for 11th month in December

By Karin Strohecker and Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market policymakers continued their easing cycle in December, joining major central banks in efforts to shore up their economies.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net six cuts last month after a net eight cuts in November.

December marks the 11th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013.

For an interactive version of the above graphic, click here.

Shifting gearshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2VtMo1c

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Graphic by Ritvik Carvalho, editing by Ed Osmond)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.