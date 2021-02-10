GRAPHIC-Global short-bias funds lag in price performance this year

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Global mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have net short positions in assets including stocks and commodities are the worst performers this year, according to Refinitiv data.

The retail trading frenzy, hopes of U.S. stimulus measures and vaccine roll-outs have lifted prices in several assets and pushed global stocks to record highs.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, the short-bias funds have declined 10.2% on average and their fund value fell to $26.9 billion at the end of January, from $29.5 billion at the end of 2020.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares LABD.K and MicroSectors US Big Oil Index -3X Invrs Lev ETN NRGD.K were the worst performers in the list, shedding over 40% each.

Global equity markets have rallied this year, with the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS touching a fresh all-time high on Wednesday.

Brent crude LCOc1, which lost more than a fifth of its value last year, has climbed 18.5% so far this year, supported by producer supply cuts and hopes that vaccine rollouts will drive a recovery in demand.

Meanwhile, the data showed big gains in funds that invest in energy and biotechnology sectors. MSCI World Energy index dMIWO0EN00PUS has risen about 10% this year, while MSCI World Biotechnology index has added 4.3% this year.

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)

