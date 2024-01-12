GRAPHIC-Global money market funds see third weekly inflow ahead of US inflation data

By equity sectors, consumer discretionary funds faced outflows of $614 million, the biggest weekly net selling since Sept. 27, 2022. Healthcare, and metals & mining sectors drew $582 million and $556 million worth of inflows, respectively.

Simultaneously, global bond funds garnered $10.77 billion in net buying, a third weekly inflows in a row.

Global corporate bond funds received $5.73 billion in a third straight week of net buying. Investors also poured $1.25 billion and $1.02 billion, respectively into government and high-yield funds.

Among commodities, precious metal funds suffered about $813 million in net selling, the biggest weekly outflow since Oct. 25, 2023. Energy funds also witnessed around $321 million worth of net disposals.

Data covering 27,981 funds in the emerging markets showed that investors poured about $174 million in bond funds, staying net buyers for a third successive week. They also purchased about $37 million worth of EM equity funds.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

