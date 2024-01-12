News & Insights

US Markets

GRAPHIC-Global money market funds see third weekly inflow ahead of US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 12, 2024 — 05:24 am EST

Written by region, European, Asian money market funds were particularly in demand, as they drew inflows worth for Reuters ->

By equity sectors, consumer discretionary funds faced outflows of $614 million, the biggest weekly net selling since Sept. 27, 2022. Healthcare, and metals & mining sectors drew $582 million and $556 million worth of inflows, respectively.

Simultaneously, global bond funds garnered $10.77 billion in net buying, a third weekly inflows in a row.

Global corporate bond funds received $5.73 billion in a third straight week of net buying. Investors also poured $1.25 billion and $1.02 billion, respectively into government and high-yield funds.

Among commodities, precious metal funds suffered about $813 million in net selling, the biggest weekly outflow since Oct. 25, 2023. Energy funds also witnessed around $321 million worth of net disposals.

Data covering 27,981 funds in the emerging markets showed that investors poured about $174 million in bond funds, staying net buyers for a third successive week. They also purchased about $37 million worth of EM equity funds.

Fund flows: Global equities, bonds and money markets https://tmsnrt.rs/3Jt3wjr

Fund flows: Global equity sectors https://tmsnrt.rs/3J5InKT

Weekly flows into global bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/44OuJ93

Fund flows: EM equities and bonds https://tmsnrt.rs/3ysJzD6

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.