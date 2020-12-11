GRAPHIC-Global money market funds see massive inflows in week to Dec. 9, Lipper says

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Global money market funds saw huge inflows in the week ended Dec. 9, Refinitiv Lipper showed, as investors withdrew some money from equity funds after extensively buying them in the past few weeks.

Global investors put $32.8 billion in money market funds in the week, while bond funds also had an inflow of $11 billion, according to the data.

Equity funds, meanwhile, witnessed a small outflow of $33 million last week, suggesting some profit-taking as global stocks rallied to record highs last week.

An analysis of 12,745 equity funds, based on Lipper's sector classification, showed technology funds attracted inflows of $1.8 billion, followed by $1.7 billion in financials and $631 million in industrials.

The data also showed developed-market equity funds faced an outflow of $15.9 billion in the past week, while emerging-market equity funds saw an inflow of $5.2 billion.

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

