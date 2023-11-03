GRAPHIC-Global money market funds attract robust inflows on central bank policy caution

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Investors channelled substantial sums into global money market funds in the week leading to Nov. 1, seeking the safety of these assets ahead of pivotal policy decisions from the world's leading central banks.

The move towards money markets underscored a broader sense of caution as markets braced for the U.S. Treasury Department’s update on financing requirements against a backdrop of an expanding budget deficit.

Investors pumped in a net $65.6 billion into global money market funds in their biggest weekly net purchase since March 22, data from LSEG showed.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan loosened its yield curve control with another policy adjustment, hinting at a cautious retreat from its extensive monetary stimulus.

A day later, the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates steady, with Chair Jerome Powell signalling the potential for further tightening.

U.S., European and Asian money market funds drew inflows worth $56.52 billion, $7.43 billion, and $3.59 billion, respectively.

Global equity funds drew a net $1.79 billion, the first weekly inflow in seven thanks to a surge in demand in Asia and cooling selling pressure in the U.S. and Europe. Investors poured about $2.63 billion into Asian funds, the most in four weeks.

Sectoral equity funds still witnessed outflows of about $4.05 billion, the highest in four, as financials, healthcare and tech lost $1.67 billion, $574 million and $532 million, respectively.

Global bond funds experienced $5.54 billion in outflows, over ten times higher than last week. Government bond funds saw redemptions of about $298 million, halting a 28-week buying streak. High-yield funds faced $1.83 billion in sales, while corporate bond funds drew $1.11 billion.

In commodities, precious metal funds received $1.13 billion worth of inflows compared to $1.04 billion worth of outflows in the previous week. Additionally, energy funds received $44 million, a second weekly inflow.

Data for emerging markets, encompassing 28,658 funds, showed investors withdrew a net $3.06 billion from EM equity funds, extending net selling into a 12th week. EM bond funds also suffered $1.62 billion worth of disposals, a 14th straight week of outflows.

