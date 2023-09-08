GRAPHIC-Global money market funds attract biggest weekly inflows in three months

By region, U.S., European and Asian money market funds drew $32.18 billion, 20.75 billion and $1.64 billion, respectively, in inflows.

Meanwhile, withdrawals from global equity funds eased as investors pulled out a net $2.45 billion, the smallest amount in five weeks.

Investors withdrew $463 million from communication services sector funds, while metals & mining, healthcare and consumer staples saw outflows of about $300 million each.

On the other hand, global bond funds drew $9.24 billion worth of inflows, the biggest amount in nine weeks.

Among commodities, precious metal funds saw $518 million worth of net selling, the 15th weekly outflow in a row, but energy funds received inflows for a second week, worth about $101 million.

Data for 28,201 emerging market funds showed equities suffered outflows for a fourth successive week, valuing $1.81 billion on a net basis. Investors also pulled out about $271 million from bond funds.

