GRAPHIC-Global equity funds suffer seventh straight week of outflows

By sector, investors sold global consumer discretionary, healthcare and financial sector funds of $727 million, $451 million and $418 million respectively. Technology had inflows of $1.08 billion in a fourth straight week of net buying.

Meanwhile, government bond funds and money market funds received $2.37 billion and $16.61 billion worth of inflows respectively, amid the risk-averse tone in the markets.

During the week, combined inflows into global bond funds were a net $4.04 billion in an eleventh straight week of net purchases.

Among commodity funds, energy funds received $143 million in their first weekly inflow in three weeks, but precious metal funds saw $226 million worth of outflows during the week.

Data for 23,954 emerging market funds showed investors sold a net $454 million worth of equity funds, while withdrawing $355 million from bond funds in a sixth successive week of net selling.

