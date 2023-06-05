News & Insights

US Markets

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds suffer seventh straight week of outflows

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

June 05, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by sector, investors sold global consumer discretionary, healthcare, financial sector funds of for Reuters ->

By sector, investors sold global consumer discretionary, healthcare and financial sector funds of $727 million, $451 million and $418 million respectively. Technology had inflows of $1.08 billion in a fourth straight week of net buying.

Meanwhile, government bond funds and money market funds received $2.37 billion and $16.61 billion worth of inflows respectively, amid the risk-averse tone in the markets.

During the week, combined inflows into global bond funds were a net $4.04 billion in an eleventh straight week of net purchases.

Among commodity funds, energy funds received $143 million in their first weekly inflow in three weeks, but precious metal funds saw $226 million worth of outflows during the week.

Data for 23,954 emerging market funds showed investors sold a net $454 million worth of equity funds, while withdrawing $355 million from bond funds in a sixth successive week of net selling.

Fund flows: Global equities, bonds and money markets https://tmsnrt.rs/3Jt3wjr

Fund flows: Global equity sectors https://tmsnrt.rs/3J5InKT

Weekly flows into global bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/44OuJ93

Fund flows: EM equities and bonds https://tmsnrt.rs/3ysJzD6

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.