GRAPHIC-Global equity funds see surge in inflows on Fed pause hopes

Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

November 17, 2023 — 05:36 am EST

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Global equity funds saw significant inflows in the week ending Nov. 15, buoyed by investor hopes that cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation would prompt the Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes.

The MSCI World Equity Index .MIWD00000PUS hit a two-month peak of 686.32 this week, propelled by U.S. data on Tuesday indicating that consumer prices in October remained steady, defying expectations of a 0.1% increase. The core Consumer Price Index (CPI), rising only 0.2%, also fell short of the anticipated 0.3% hike.

Investors pumped in a net $11.48 billion into global equity funds during the week, marking the biggest weekly net purchase since June 14, LSEG data showed.

U.S. equity funds alone attracted $9.33 billion, a significant rise from the $1.84 billion in net purchases a week earlier. European and Asian equity funds also saw inflows, attracting $1.24 billion and $431 million, respectively.

The technology sector, in particular, witnessed a notable surge in interest, with a net $2.15 billion poured into the sector -- the highest since Dec. 15, 2021.

Gold, precious metals and communication services sectors attracted $534 million and $237 million, respectively.

Global bond funds continued to attract capital, with approximately $3.5 billion channeled into them, marking the second consecutive week of net buying. High-yield bond funds recorded net purchases of around $5.01 billion, building on the previous week's $6.43 billion inflow.

However, government bond funds saw a drastic reduction in inflows, receiving only $140 million, a 95% decrease from the $2.77 billion net buying in the week prior.

In the commodities market, energy funds remained popular for the fourth week in a row, securing about $77 million in inflows. Precious metal funds experienced modest inflows of $53 million, the smallest in three weeks.

Emerging market (EM) data, encompassing 29,658 funds, highlighted a net sell-off of $1.3 billion in EM bond funds during the week, a stark contrast to the $745 million net purchases seen a week earlier. EM equity funds continued to face headwinds, with a net $554 million exiting in a 14th consecutive week of outflows.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
