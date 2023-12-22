News & Insights

US Markets

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds see significant outflows as investors book year-end profits

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

December 22, 2023 — 05:29 am EST

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Global equity funds saw significant withdrawals in the week up to Dec. 20 as investor enthusiasm over potential rate cuts waned and profit-taking set in ahead of the year-end holidays.

The markets have experienced a sharp rally since late October. Investors reassessed positions during the week and sold $12.5 billion worth of equity funds, marking their largest weekly net selling since June 21.

The MSCI All-World index .MIWD00000PUS dropped 0.9% on Wednesday, its steepest decline since Oct. 16, facing resistance near its March 2022 high of 724.49. Despite the recent pullback, the index has climbed nearly 15% since reaching a seven-month low on Oct. 27.

Investors pulled a net $10.45 billion out of U.S. equity funds, the biggest amount since Sept. 27. European and Asian funds also saw withdrawals worth $1.24 billion and $279 million, respectively.

The tech sector had $1.16 billion of outflows compared to net purchases of about $1.94 billion in the prior week. Financials and healthcare also recorded $838 million and $618 million worth of outflows, respectively.

Global bond funds lost $5.37 billion in outflows as net selling extended into a second successive week.

Global corporate bond funds broke an eight-week buying streak, with investors offloading funds worth a net $4.03 billion during the week. However, government and high-yield funds received $1.67 billion and $882 million, respectively, in inflows.

Meanwhile, global money market funds experienced $35.61 billion worth of net selling, a second straight week of outflow.

Among the commodities segment, energy funds witnessed $99 million worth of net selling, the first weekly outflow in four weeks. Precious metal funds attracted $22 million in net purchases, its lowest inflow in three weeks.

Data covering 29,155 emerging markets funds showed investors sold $5.66 billion worth of equity funds, the largest weekly net selling since March 2020. EM bond funds also witnessed outflows, amounting to $721 million on a net basis.

Fund flows: Global equities, bonds and money markets https://tmsnrt.rs/3Jt3wjr

Fund flows: Global equity sectors https://tmsnrt.rs/3J5InKT

Weekly flows into global bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/44OuJ93

Fund flows: EM equities and bonds https://tmsnrt.rs/3ysJzD6

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.