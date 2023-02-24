GRAPHIC-Global equity funds see massive weekly outflows on Fed rate worries

Commodities

February 24, 2023

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Investors withdrew a large amount of money out of global equity funds in the seven days ended Feb. 22, spooked by prospects of a longer-than-anticipated tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve following stronger economic data coming out of the U.S.

Data released during the period showed upbeat U.S. business activity in February and a drop in weekly jobless claims, cementing views that the Fed would keep raising interest rates for longer.

Investors offloaded a net $6.43 billion worth of global equity funds during Feb. 16-22 after $1.47 billion worth of net selling during Feb. 9-15, Refinitiv Lipper data showed.

Investors exited U.S., European and Asian equity funds worth $6.73 billion, $750 million and $540 million, respectively, during the seven days ended Feb. 22.

Healthcare and technology sectors saw $737 million and $655 million worth of outflows, while investors put in about $312 million into consumer staples.

Global bond fund inflows were valued at $2.11 billion, the smallest in eight weeks.

Government bond funds saw a surge in demand as they received $6.85 billion, the biggest amount in seven months. Investors also drew $1.75 billion worth of short- and medium-term bond funds, but disposed of high-yield funds worth $7 billion.

Meanwhile, global money market funds had $7.88 billion worth of net selling, marking their third straight week of outflows.

Among commodity funds, investors bought $163 million worth of energy funds for a fourth straight week of net purchases, but exited $369 million worth of precious metal funds.

Data for 23,767 emerging market funds showed equity funds secured their seventh weekly inflow, worth $2.52 billion, while bond funds faced $1.08 billion worth of outflows.

