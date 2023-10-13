GRAPHIC-Global equity funds see major outflows on rate worries and geopolitical tensions

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Global equity funds observed huge outflows in the week to Oct. 11 on worries over higher interest rates and heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Investors also showed caution in anticipation of a key report on U.S. inflation, leading to a net disposal of $8.93 billion in global equity funds during the week, according to data from LSEG.

The escalating military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas further contributed to risk aversion, prompting investors to retreat from riskier assets.

Regionally, U.S. and European equity funds saw net outflows of $5.68 billion and $4.63 billion, respectively, while Asian funds received an inflow of about $1.29 billion.

Among sector funds, investors withdrew $556 million, $479 million and $453 million, from financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors, respectively.

Global stock markets fell on Thursday after data showed an increase in U.S. consumer prices in September including a surprise surge in rental costs.

Meanwhile, safety-focused money market and government bond funds garnered significant interest, with investors allocating about $26.27 billion and $2.44 billion, respectively. This marks the highest inflow for government bond funds since the week ended July 12.

Global bond funds received only $744 million on a combined net basis. Investors divested $3.4 billion from high yield funds and $1.48 billion from corporate bond funds.

Commodity fund data revealed that investors sold around $600 million worth of precious metal funds, extending the selling streak to a 20th week. Additionally, about $122 million was withdrawn from energy funds.

Data covering 28,664 emerging market funds showed a net withdrawal of $3.3 billion from equity funds during the week, marking the largest amount in 18 weeks. Bond funds also witnessed about $3.22 billion in net selling.

Fund flows: Global equities, bonds and money markets https://tmsnrt.rs/3Jt3wjr

Fund flows: Global equity sectors https://tmsnrt.rs/3J5InKT

Weekly flows into global bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/44OuJ93

Fund flows: EM equities and bonds https://tmsnrt.rs/3ysJzD6

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.