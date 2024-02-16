News & Insights

US Markets

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds see big inflows amid stock rally

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 16, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Global equity funds racked up significant inflows in the week to Feb. 14 propelled by investor optimism amid a robust stock market rally, despite lingering uncertainties over the Federal Reserve's rate cut plans.

According to data from LSEG, investors acquired a net $9.12 billion worth of global equity funds during the week, marking their largest weekly net purchase since Dec. 27, 2023.

Investors raised their holdings as global stocks rallied to their two-year peaks this week.

The MSCI world stock index .MIWD00000PUS overcame a 1.1% dip early in the week, driven by a higher-than-expected U.S. inflation reading, to hit a new two-year peak of 752.55 on Friday.

The U.S. equity funds received $6.78 billion, the biggest weekly inflow in seven weeks.

Investors also purchased about $1.74 billion worth of Asian equity funds but sold European funds of a net $151 million.

Among sector funds, tech received $2.66 billion in a fifth successive week of net buying. Industrials and consumer discretionary sectors also drew about $277 million and $242 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, global bond funds garnered about $11.25 billion in net purchases, extending inflows into an eighth consecutive week.

Corporate bond funds drew $2.47 billion, the biggest inflow in four weeks, while government, and loan participation funds secured about $1.72 billion and $467 million, respectively, in net purchases.

At the same time, investors offloaded $41.48 billion worth of money market funds after two weeks of net buying in a row.

In commodities, investors withdrew $654 million out of precious metal funds, extending outflows into a seventh successive week. Energy funds also witnessed about $77 million worth of net selling.

Data covering 28,577 emerging market funds showed equity funds received $382 million, the first weekly inflow in five weeks, while bond funds had outflows, worth about $85 million on a net basis.

Fund flows: Global equities, bonds and money markets https://tmsnrt.rs/3Jt3wjr

Fund flows: Global equity sectors https://tmsnrt.rs/3J5InKT

Weekly flows into global bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/44OuJ93

Fund flows: EM equities and bonds https://tmsnrt.rs/3ysJzD6

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.