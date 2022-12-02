Commodities
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds post biggest weekly outflow in six weeks

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 02, 2022 — 07:08 am EST

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Global equity funds recorded enormous outflows in the week ended on Nov. 30 as investors booked profits - after a rally in the last month - amid concerns about global economic growth due to China's strict zero-COVID curbs.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors withdrew a net $5.44 billion out of global equity funds, the highest since the week ended Oct. 19. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained about 6.8% in the last month.

The U.S. and Asian equity funds had outflows of $17.37 billion and about $170 million, respectively, although investors were net buyers in European funds with purchases worth $3.02 billion.

Among equity sector funds, tech and financials booked outflows of $484 million and $308 million respectively. Still, healthcare funds remained in demand for a seventh week, obtaining a net of $823 million in inflows.

Meanwhile, global bond funds also remained out of favour for a fourth consecutive week, recording outflows worth a net $14.14 billion.

Global short- and mid-term bond funds lost $3.51 billion in a 15th straight week of outflow, while investors exited $1.09 billion worth of high-yield funds after two weeks in a row of purchases.

However, safer money market funds and government bond funds remained in demand, obtaining a net of $29.07 billion, the biggest in four weeks, and $1.86 billion respectively.

Data for commodity funds showed energy funds received about $59 million, marking the sixth week of inflows, but precious metal funds had small outflows.

According to data available for 24,756 emerging market (EM) funds, equity funds secured $656 million in a second straight week of inflows. Bond funds obtained $105 million after witnessing outflows in the previous week.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com;))

