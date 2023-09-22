GRAPHIC-Global equity funds post big outflows on Fed policy concerns

By sector, financials and healthcare suffered $1.7 billion and $395 million worth of outflow, respectively, but the energy sector drew $334 million, the biggest weekly inflow since Sept. 2022.

Meanwhile, global bond funds saw purchases to the turn of $1.95 billion after about $330 million worth of outflows in the prior week.

Investors accumulated corporate bond funds of $1.46 billion in their biggest weekly net purchase since July 26. Government, and loan participation funds also had $652 million and $426 million worth of purchases, respectively.

On the other hand, investors sold $915 million of high yield funds, extending outflows into a second successive week.

The appetite for global money market funds waned, garnering just $598 million compared to the $14.2 billion acquired the preceding week.

In the commodities sector, precious metal funds extended their outflow streak to 17 weeks, shedding $325 million. Energy funds also saw exits totaling $87 million.

Emerging market data, encompassing 28,228 funds, revealed that bond funds faced $1.11 billion in outflows, the largest in a month, while equity funds registered their sixth straight week of net sales, amounting to $968 million.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

