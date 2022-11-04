GRAPHIC-Global equity funds gain inflows for second week in a row

However, the sentiment was slightly soured after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points and said the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously expected.

Meanwhile, global bond funds obtained $655 million worth of inflows after witnessing disposals for 10 weeks in a row.

High yield bond funds saw purchases worth $4.35 billion, which marked their biggest weekly inflow in two months, but short- and medium-term bond funds recorded a 11th straight week of net selling.

Investors sold government bonds funds of $1.22 billion after 10 weeks of purchases in a row.

Money market funds had a fifth successive weekly inflow, amounting $66.82 billion, the data showed.

Emerging market (EM) equities received $1.5 billion after two weeks of outflows, although bonds remained out of favour for the 11th successive week with outflows worth $2.45 billion, data for 24,754 EM funds showed.

Among commodity funds, precious metal funds witnessed outflows for a third week, amounting $1.01 billion, but energy funds gained a second weekly inflow, worth $73 million.

