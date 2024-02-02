GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows amid economic optimism and easing inflation

By region, Asian equity funds attracted $3.7 billion, the biggest inflow in three weeks. U.S. and European funds pulled in a net $1.83 billion and $1.14 billion, respectively.

Investors put $1.98 billion into tech sector funds, continuing a buying trend into a third successive week. Industrials also attracted $579 million, while the utilities sector saw $1.04 billion in outflows.

Debt funds were in demand for the sixth week in a row, with investors pouring about $12.5 billion into global bond funds on a net basis.

Global high yield funds received $4.25 billion, marking their seventh successive week of net purchases. Government, and loan participation funds also saw $1.5 billion and $452 million worth of net buying.

Concurrently, money market funds obtained $32.89 billion, their first weekly inflow in three weeks.

In the commodities segment, precious metal funds received about $50 million, a significant drop from $511 million worth of net purchases in the previous week. Energy funds, meanwhile, saw $77 million worth of net buying.

Data covering 29,702 emerging market funds showed equity funds saw $361 million worth of net purchases, the first weekly inflow in three weeks, while bond funds suffered about $711 million worth of net selling.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

