News & Insights

US Markets

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows amid economic optimism and easing inflation

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 02, 2024 — 05:52 am EST

Written by region and Asian equity funds attracted for Reuters ->

By region, Asian equity funds attracted $3.7 billion, the biggest inflow in three weeks. U.S. and European funds pulled in a net $1.83 billion and $1.14 billion, respectively.

Investors put $1.98 billion into tech sector funds, continuing a buying trend into a third successive week. Industrials also attracted $579 million, while the utilities sector saw $1.04 billion in outflows.

Debt funds were in demand for the sixth week in a row, with investors pouring about $12.5 billion into global bond funds on a net basis.

Global high yield funds received $4.25 billion, marking their seventh successive week of net purchases. Government, and loan participation funds also saw $1.5 billion and $452 million worth of net buying.

Concurrently, money market funds obtained $32.89 billion, their first weekly inflow in three weeks.

In the commodities segment, precious metal funds received about $50 million, a significant drop from $511 million worth of net purchases in the previous week. Energy funds, meanwhile, saw $77 million worth of net buying.

Data covering 29,702 emerging market funds showed equity funds saw $361 million worth of net purchases, the first weekly inflow in three weeks, while bond funds suffered about $711 million worth of net selling.

Fund flows: Global equities, bonds and money markets https://tmsnrt.rs/3Jt3wjr

Fund flows: Global equity sectors https://tmsnrt.rs/3J5InKT

Weekly flows into global bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/44OuJ93

Fund flows: EM equities and bonds https://tmsnrt.rs/3ysJzD6

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.