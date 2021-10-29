US Markets
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw biggest inflows in over 7 months - Lipper

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Global equity funds saw solid inflows in the week to Oct. 27, boosted by robust third-quarter earnings results from companies worldwide, easing concerns over inflation and supply chain constraints.

Investors purchased a net $24.52 billion in global equity funds, their largest net buying since the week to March 17, Lipper data showed.

Major U.S. stock indexes rallied to a new peak this week as investors cheered a fresh batch of upbeat earnings from U.S. technology giants Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Google owner Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O.

After a stellar quarter for U.S. and British banks, Switzerland's UBS UBSG.S posted its highest quarterly profit since 2015.

U.S. equity funds pulled in $12.99 billion worth of inflows, while European and Asian funds attracted a net $6.62 billion and $3.05 billion, respectively.

Japanese equity funds drew in $2.88 billion, about double the inflows received in the previous week.

Among sector funds, healthcare and consumer discretionary funds attracted $1.08 billion and $0.89 billion, respectively, while tech funds received inflows for a fifth straight week, worth a net $224 million.

Meanwhile, inflows into global bond funds dropped to $2.7 billion, about 65% lower than in the previous week.

However, inflation-protected bond funds secured $2.6 billion, the most since at least December 2019. Government bond funds saw $1.37 billion of inflows, while global corporate bond funds saw outflows for the fourth straight week.

Global money market funds drew their biggest weekly inflows in six months, worth a net $65.66 billion.

Among commodity funds, precious metals funds faced a fifth weekly outflow of $106 million, and energy funds saw net selling of $65 million.

An analysis of 23,868 emerging market funds showed investors sold $1.5 billion of bond funds, the sixth consecutive weekly outflow. Equity funds saw outflows worth $275 million, compared with inflows of $1.47 billion in the previous week.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com;))

