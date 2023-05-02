News & Insights

GRAPHIC-Global companies by market cap: Tesla fell most in April

May 02, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O was the biggest loser among top companies by market capitalisation in April, hit by disappointing quarterly earnings after it posted the lowest quarterly gross margin in two years.

Tesla's market cap dropped to $520.7 billion at the end of April from $657.5 billion in March, a 20.8% decline, pushing it to 9th in the rankings from 7th in January.

It was followed by China's Tencent Holdings <0700.HK,>, whose market cap fell 10.7% to $419.9 billion last month, amid heavy selling by technology investment firm Prosus PRX.AS.

On the other hand, Apple Inc AAPL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O saw their market values jump after robust first-quarter earnings.

Saudi Aramco 2223.SE, the world's third-most valuable company, saw its market capitalisation jump to $2.2 trillion in April, a 12.5% increase over March.

Top 20 companies in the world by market cap https://tmsnrt.rs/3oZ3urQ

Change in market cap in Aprilhttps://tmsnrt.rs/41WRh5B

(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

