GRAPHIC-Global bond funds secure biggest inflows in 8 months - Lipper

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Global bond funds led inflows in the seven days to Feb. 3, on the back of a rise in U.S. yields, while money market funds witnessed the highest outflows in eight weeks.

Investors purchased $27.2 billion in bond funds last week, the biggest in eight months, and sold $32 billion worth of money market funds, Refinitiv Lipper data showed.

Equity funds attracted about $1.5 billion in inflows, as focus turned to fourth-quarter earnings and hopes over U.S. stimulus measures.

Funds focused on information technology sector lured about $5 billion in inflows, the biggest since at least mid-March 2019, data for 1,147 tech funds, based on Lipper's sector classification, showed.

The data also showed emerging-market bond funds attracted $2.5 billion, while emerging-market equity funds received $506 million in inflows.

The Refinitiv data covered 5,903 emerging market bond funds and 5,631 emerging market equity funds that provide weekly data on flows.

