GRAPHIC-Global bond funds record outflows for ninth week in a row

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global bond funds witnessed outflows for the ninth successive week in the week ended Oct. 19, as some higher-than-expected inflation readings raised worries that major global central banks would continue to raise interest rates aggressively.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors disposed of a net $11.88 billion worth of global bond funds after offloading $12.87 billion worth in the previous week.

During the reported week, inflation data from the U.S. and Britain showed that consumer prices rose more than expected in September, solidifying expectations that central banks will remain firmly in rate-hiking mode.

Investors exited European and U.S. bond funds of $7.29 billion and $4.16 billion respectively but Asian funds obtained inflows worth $210 million.

Global short- and medium-term bond funds saw a ninth weekly withdrawal worth $5.69 billion, while high yield bond funds lost $1.9 billion in outflows.

Safer assets such as government bond funds and money market funds lured $5.33 billion and $26.71 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, selling in equity funds eased to a nine-week low of $213 million as some U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, reported better than expected quarterly results.

The tech and financials sector funds gained inflows worth a net $460 million and $437 million respectively, after each facing outflows for at least three weeks.

Emerging market (EM) bonds and equities faced outflows worth $2.25 billion and $2.36 billion respectively, data for 24,664 EM funds showed.

Among commodity funds, precious metal funds had outflows of $1.93 billion after a small weekly inflow. Energy and industrial metal funds also witnessed small outflows.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

