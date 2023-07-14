GRAPHIC-Global bond funds draw third weekly inflow on ebbing inflation fears

July 14 (Reuters) - Global bond funds posted their third weekly inflow in the week to July 12 thanks to receding fears over higher inflation levels and bets grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve was near the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

Global bond funds received $8.5 billion worth of money during the week, with about half of the money flowing into safer government bond funds.

Among equity funds, European funds had the bulk of outflows amounting to $6.6 billion, while Asian and U.S. funds received $1.9 billion and $120 million respectively in inflows.

The MSCI All Country World index .MIWD00000PUS jumped to a 15-month high on Wednesday, following the report showing U.S. consumer prices rising modestly in June.

Among sector funds, tech and consumer staples funds drew $1.4 billion and $287 million respectively.

On the other hand, global money market funds faced $29.56 billion worth of outflows, compared with about $55 billion in net purchases in the previous week.

Among commodity funds, investors disposed of $511 million worth of precious metal funds, marking a seventh successive week of withdrawal. Energy funds also had outflows, worth about $152 million.

Meanwhile, data for 24,119 emerging market funds showed equity funds obtained $854 million after a week of net outflows, while bond funds drew a second weekly inflow, amounting to $552 million.

Fund flows: Global equities, bonds and money markets https://tmsnrt.rs/3Jt3wjr

Fund flows: Global equity sectors https://tmsnrt.rs/3J5InKT

Weekly flows into global bond funds https://tmsnrt.rs/44OuJ93

Fund flows: EM equities and bonds https://tmsnrt.rs/3ysJzD6

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Graff)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

