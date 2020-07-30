GRAPHIC-Fresh lira slide rekindles crisis fears for Turkey

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's lira is back in the spotlight. After two months of stability, the currency is testing the 7-per-dollar threshold and tumbling to record lows versus the euro, rekindling memories of the August 2018 lira meltdown.[nL5N2F06OW]

    By Tom Arnold and Karin Strohecker
    Speaking on Wednesday, Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal
downplayed concerns about the bank's depleted FX reserves, which
he said would naturally fluctuate during a pandemic. He did not
address a drop of as much as 1.8% in the currency this week that
could put more pressure on that buffer. [nL5N2F02OO]
    Below are five charts showing the extent of the pressure on
the lira.
    
    1/ SHRINKING RESERVES
    It takes firepower to support a currency. Just how much of
that the central bank has left has come into focus. 
    Official data puts official net international reserves at
$31 billion. But minus swap lines, gold reserves and lines to
domestic banks, the number is negative, analysts calculate.
    "Given the pace of reserve burn this year, we extrapolate
that the CBRT will have used all of its reported gross reserves
(mostly borrowed) by late summer/early autumn," said Cristian
Maggio at TD Securities. 

    2/WANING ATTRACTION
    An aggressive year-long easing cycle has pushed real
interest rates negative, raising questions for investors about
being adequately compensated in times of heightened stress. 
    After the central bank halted rate cuts in June and held 
policy steady this month, the question is whether it will pivot
back to monetary tightening, as inflation forecasts are raised.
[nL5N2F02OO]
      
 
    3/ECONOMIC WOES
    Turkey's economy is expected to shrink for the first time in
more than a decade in 2020. The coronavirus's effects are
expected to induce a 5% contraction, according to the
International Monetary Fund. 
    The government will post a record budget deficit of 5% of
gross domestic product, S&P Global predicts.
    There is some hope, however. Industrial output, while still
negative, shrunk less than expected in May, and low crude prices
should help the oil-importing nation. [nL5N2EU3AI]
    
    
    4/CREDIT CRUNCH
    The plunging lira complicates the task for Turkey's
government and companies of repaying hard-currency debt. 
    FX loans account for about 37% of the total debt owed by
Turkish borrowers as of April, S&P Global estimated, citing it
as a key risk for the country's banks.
 
    
    5/ POLITICS & POWER PLAYS
    The lira has long been hostage to politics. 
    Tensions with Moscow over Syria, testy relations with
Washington over the purchase of Russian missile systems and
strains with Europe over migration and oil and gas rights near
Cyprus have taken their toll. 
    There is now the risk of another standoff with Moscow over
Libya. [nL5N2ET4PU]
    Strains have been compounded by authorities exerting ever
tighter control over the FX market and the government's push for
lower interest rates.
    


