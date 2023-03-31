GRAPHIC-European hydro stocks improving, but still below average in some countries

By Forrest Crellin and Nora Buli

PARIS/OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Hydro stocks in some parts of the Nordics and Europe are starting to improve from drought conditions earlier this year amid more precipitation, but it is too soon to sound the all-clear for the summer, analysts said.

In 2022, low water levels in reservoirs and rivers exacerbated the wider European energy crisis due to curbs to hydropower output and cooling water usage at French nuclear plants.

"Looking at the last few weeks, the situation across Europe has generally improved," said Luca Urbanucci, European energy analyst at ICIS, adding that risks remained for southern and western Europe.

The Nordic countries, Spain, Switzerland, Italy and France account for over 90% of Europe's total hydropower reservoir capacity, with Norway alone covering nearly half of that.

The hydrological balance is a key metric for production availability in heavily hydropower-dependent energy systems such as Norway and other Nordic countries.

In the Nordics, reservoirs are now in line with the 2015-2021 average after showing a 5% deficit a month ago, while also being almost 20% above last year's levels, ICIS data showed.

"The hydrological balance has become stronger in southern Norway where especially the development of the snow pack has been better," said Lene Hagen, Senior Analyst at Norwegian analysis firm Volue Insight.

Southern Norway, in contrast to the northern parts, has seen a relatively mild winter with lower demand, which has helped the region flip to a positive hydrological balance, analysts said.

The situation in southern Norway could exert strong price pressure, Volue's Hagen said.

"The snow is in the lower regions, so we expect the snow will melt quickly but in areas without large reservoirs, which will lead to a rise in production," she said, adding that current cold weather should delay the spring thaw to May.

In continental Europe, rain has improved river levels in France and Germany, while hydro supply in Spain and Italy remain below the seasonal norm.

"The continental hydro situation as a whole is still lower than normal by end of March; the hydrological balance is about 6 terawatt hours (TWh) lower than normal, and Italy has the strongest deficit," said Eylert Ellefsen, senior analyst and hydrologist at EQ-Montel.

In France, the country has gone to 8% over 2022 levels from a 15% hydro deficit in February compared to last year, ICIS data showed. This is still below seasonal average, and the amount of spring rains will be critical in avoiding drought conditions.

Cooling waters for French nuclear reactors on the Rhone are looking stable for the coming months, Refinitiv data showed. They could be affected by low snow levels in France and Switzerland which are expected to drop significantly after the spring flood.

In Spain and Italy, however, the balance remains below the historical average at a 4% and 9% deficit respectively, the data showed.

Italy is in the most critical situation, where scarce snowfall has led to a severe snow pack deficit in the Italian Alps, which could affect both hydropower generation and cooling for gas plants.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Nora Buli; editing by Nina Chestney and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

