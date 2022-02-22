GRAPHIC-Energy prices drive up costs of battery material lead

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Soaring energy prices have pushed up costs of battery material lead for European consumers such as those in the auto sector, even though ample supplies have meant benchmark prices on the London Metal Exchange held steady.

European power prices have rocketed over the past year mainly due to the rising price of natural gas used for power generation and heating, low renewable energy output and higher carbon prices.

Lead prices CMPB3 have mostly traded between $2,200 and $2,400 a tonne over the past few months, underperforming other metals such as aluminium, nickel and tin.

Consumers pay the LME lead price plus a premium which typically covers transport costs and taxes.

"Higher energy costs in Europe, together with some other inflationary effects, have added a premium of around $70-$90 a tonne for this year's contracts compared with last year," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Farid Ahmed.

The cost of energy for lead smelters is not available.

"But prior to the recent spike in energy prices, energy might have been typically 15% of total transformation costs. This could quite possibly have risen to 23-25%," Ahmed said.

These numbers apply to recycled or secondary lead, which Wood Mackenzie expects to account for an average 63% of global supplies over the five-year period to 2022. For primary smelting from concentrate, energy costs are much higher.

About 87% of global lead consumption estimated at 13.4 million tonnes this year will be used to make batteries, most of them destined for the auto sector.

Sales of new cars have dropped due to chip shortages over the past year, but for lead that hasn't been a problem as demand for replacement batteries in used cars has remained healthy.

Stocks of lead in LME registered warehouses MPBSTX-TOTAL at 13-year lows of 44,775 tonnes have not, as would have been typical in previous times, seen the premium for the cash over the three-month contract flare out significantly. CMPB0-3.

This is mostly because the market is pricing in the shift to electric vehicles which use lithium-ion batteries that do not contain lead.

"There appear to be deep downside risks to long-term lead demand, especially for primary metal, in the transition from internal combustion engines cars to electric vehicles," said Duncan Hobbs, research manager at Concord Resources.

