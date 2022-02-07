GRAPHIC-End may be in sight for sub-zero euro yields after ECB pivot

By Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The value of bonds carrying sub-zero yields globally almost halved last week and fell to the lowest in seven years after a hawkish pivot from the European Central Bank sent euro area bond yields surging.

The world's negative-yielding debt pool has been shrinking as central banks signal tighter policy, but since Thursday's ECB meeting the selloff has gained momentum in the euro zone, home to a significant chunk of sub-zero yielding debt.

ECB President Christine Lagarde's refusal to reiterate that a 2022 interest rate hike was very unlikely, lifted bond yields to multi-year highs. Later, Reuters also reported, citing sources, that the ECB could speed up the wind-down of its stimulus in March. .

Five-year borrowing costs in Austria, Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Slovakia all moved into positive territory on Thursday and have pushed higher since.

With German and Dutch five-year yields climbing above 0% on Friday for the first time since 2018, all euro area bonds with maturities of five years and longer now carry positive yields.

Rohan Khanna, strategist at UBS called it a "significant milestone for every asset".

Until markets in Germany and Japan "feel liberated from the gravity of negative rates, we can't really have a proper selloff in global fixed income," he added.

Negative yields are vanishing elsewhere too - Swiss five-year yields rose above 0% on Friday for the first time since 2014 and Japan's for the first time since 2016. JP5YT=RR, CH5YT=RR.

And the European Union no longer has negative-yielding bonds left.

Globally, the value of negative-yielding debt stood at $4.9 trillion at the end of last week, according to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Negative Yielding Debt Index, the lowest since 2015, when the ECB launched its asset-purchase programme.

That is down from $8.94 trillion just a week earlier, and from $9.84 trillion on Jan. 26. The pool had swelled to $17 trillion during the COVID crisis.

For investors like pension funds and insurers, which need higher yields to match long-term liabilities, the end of sub-zero yields will be good news. But in the short-term markets may face more pain as surging yields mean bond prices are sliding.

"Ultimately, if we get a move higher in yields, it's good for fixed income markets but getting from A to B can be painful," said David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.

It is also good news for the euro, which jumped 1.2% last week in its best weekly performance since March 2020, having long suffered against peers backed by central banks tightening policy faster than the ECB. EUR=EBS

Markets bet and many investment banks now expect the ECB may deliver 50 bps of rate hikes this year, meaning its policy rate reaches 0% by year-end.

Even yields on shorter-dated bonds are already leaving the sub-zero club, with three-year Spanish and two-year Italian yields also turning positive.

"With the ECB's deposit rate rising to 0% next year, all euro debt should soon be out of that group," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

Negative yielding debt pool shrinkshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LejFrI

German yield curvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/35IebVV

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Sujata Rao and Tomasz Janowski)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.