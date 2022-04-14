US Markets
GRAPHIC-Emerging market funds' net assets sink in first quarter

Gaurav Dogra Reuters
Patturaja Murugaboopathy Reuters
April 14 (Reuters) - Net assets of emerging market (EM) funds slumped in the first quarter as investors fled riskier assets due to the volatility sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a rise in U.S. interest rates.

Refinitiv Lipper data on 36,255 EM equities and bond funds showed their net assets declined to $3.86 trillion at the end of the March quarter, the lowest since September 2020.

Among equity funds, the net assets of Invesco Developing Markets Fund Class R6 < LP40196343> dropped to $15.38 billion, a 21%% decline over the December quarter, while those of the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF < IEMG.K> and Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund ETF < VWO> fell 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively.

The Pictet CH Institutional - Emerging Markets Tracker Z dy USD LP68148463 faced outflows of $2.04 billion, while Invesco Developing Markets Fund Class R6 < LP40196343> and Northern Trust Emerging Market Custom ESG Equity Index UCITS E LP68518556 lost about $1 billion each in net selling.

Emerging markets investment firm Ashmore Group Plc ASHM.L on Thursday reported a drop of $9 billion in assets under management for the quarter to end-March, and said assets under management fell due to net outflows of $3.7 billion in equities and fixed income as well as a negative investment performance of $5.0 billion.

Among bond funds, the BB Renda Fixa Curto Prazo Supremo Setor Publico Fic Fi funds’ LP65059535 total assets dropped to $10.68 billion in the first quarter, a 38% decline over the previous quarter. Net assets of the BB Top Renda Fixa Curto Prazo FI LP65048571 and iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF EMB.O dropped 10.5% and 15.6%, respectively.

The funds that invest in Chinese bonds faced outflows worth $1.89 billion in the first quarter, although funds that invest in Chinese equities witnessed inflows worth $4.23 billion.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Aditya Soni)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com; +91(080) 67496197;))

