GRAPHIC-Down they go: Emerging market interest rates fall for 17th month

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market central banks continued to cut interest rates in June as policymakers battling the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic tried to shore up their economies.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net 16 cuts in June, matching the number of reductions delivered in May.

June marked the 17th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging market central banks since 2013.

