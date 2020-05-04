GRAPHIC-Down they go: Emerging-market central banks keep slashing rates

By Karin Strohecker and Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Emerging-market central banks have continued to cut interest rates at a brisk clip in April as policymakers battle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net 15 cuts in April after a net 27 reductions in March - the biggest number of monthly reductions since the 2008/2009 global financial crisis.

April marked the 15th straight month of net cuts - the longest easing cycle for emerging-market central banks since 2013.

For an interactive version of the above graphic, click here.

For a FACTBOX on global central bank rate cuts in the past few weeks, click here:

For a FACTBOX outlining the policy response in major economies, including fiscal policy:

EM central banks keep cutting rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Sy5rZ8

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Graphic and data reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Larry King)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.