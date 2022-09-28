GRAPHIC-Demand destruction fears to dominate aluminium market

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ample aluminium supplies and weaker demand because of slowing growth will push the market into surplus despite production cuts in Europe and China due to power problems and consumers shunning Russian metal.

The result, analysts say, will be lower prices for longer than previously expected for the metal used widely in the power, construction and packaging industries.

Aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange at $2,100 a tonne is down nearly 50% since hitting a record high of $4,073.50 a tonne in March when worries about disruptions to Russian supply due to the war in Ukraine boosted prices.

Some aluminium consumers in Europe are rejecting Rusal's aluminium, which would have raised the prospect of shortages and higher prices, as the Russian producer accounts for about 6% of global supplies.

Smelters in China's Yunnan province have cut production due to power rationing. However, China's aluminium imports in August dropped 19% from a year earlier, partly reflecting record-high domestic output.

"While we expect further smelter closures in Europe between now and the third quarter of 2023, the market is more concerned about demand destruction," said Citi analyst Wenyu Yao.

"High power prices and high interest rates threaten to undermine industrial production and hurt aluminium consumption."

Citi expects a 804,000 tonne surplus in 2023.

Meanwhile, consumers de-stocking aluminium can be seen in the physical premiums paid over the LME benchmark.

U.S. duty-paid premiums at $540 a tonne AUPc1 have fallen 30% since April, while in Europe numbers at $425 a tonne EPDc1 are down 30% since May.

"The market is well supplied at the moment, you can see that in the inventories," said Bank of America analyst Michael Widmer, who expects the aluminium market to see a surplus of 879,000 tonnes this year.

Widmer expects global aluminium consumption to fall 0.1% to below 68.6 million tonnes this year and supplies to rise 2.4%.

Aluminium stocks MAL-STOCKS in LME approved warehouses at 335,625 tonnes are up 25% since touching 32-year lows of 271,450 in August, while those monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange are up 20% since early August to nearly 210,000 tonnes AL-STX-SGH.

LME aluminium priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ftHMaN

Aluminium market balanceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xYikQZ

Aluminium inventorieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xYOKL2

Aluminium premiumshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3SH4wSC

Aluminium uses breakdownhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Gp3Ewc

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.